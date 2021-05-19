I only 'beefed' Shatta Wale, not Sarkodie nor Samini - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

• Stonebwoy has refuted claims he engaged in a lyrical war with Sarkodie and Samini

• The musician said in an interview he only did so with Shatta Wale



• His encounter with Samini, he maintained, was because they disagreed on a subject



Ghanaian dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla has cleared the air on beef rumours surrounding him, Sarkodie and Samini.



Speaking to Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, the “Blessing” crooner denied having beefs with Sarkodie and Samini Dagaati.



Stonebwoy said he only beefed his colleague dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, and not Sarkodie nor Samini.

On Sarkodie, Stonebwoy said the “No Fugazy” crooner is a rapper and had no business beefing with a dancehall artiste.



He added that what happened between him and Samini some months ago was not a beef, but rather, they just spoke their minds to each other.



He jokingly told Abeiku Santana that he and Shatta Wale will soon resume their beef so that fans can enjoy.



Watch the video below:



