I only cook with bottled water - Bobrisky

Bobrisky Ffsdbc Sc.png Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaje popularly known as Bobrisky claims he cooks only with bottled water.

Taking to his Snapchat account, the controversial crossdresser said that he does not use tap water or sachet water to cook his meals.

According to him, he uses only table water. Sharing a video of himself cooking a pot of meat with bottled water, he said;

“I use table water to cook, I don’t use tap water and I don’t use pure water, I use table water to cook”.

Bobrisky recently caused a stir on Instagram when he shared photos of a man tying a white towel on his waist and hugging him while promoting an aphrodisiacs.

The video has since generated over a million views on Instagram and over 20,000 comments on the video alone.

