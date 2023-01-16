0
Menu
Entertainment

'I only know four faithful men in this world' - Don Jazzy claims

Don Jazzy Pink.png Nigerian record producer, Don Jazzy

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular music executive, Don Jazzy, has asserted that there are only four trustworthy men in the entire world.

The Mavin Boss made this statement while touching on faithfulness in marriages during a recent podcast with media personality Nedu.

According to Don Jazzy, the majority of his male friends who cheat on their wives do not even consider the possibility that their wives could also be unfaithful to them.

Although he did not mention names, the popular sound engineer stated that he knows four guys in the world who are true to their spouses and that every other man cheats.

However, the 40-year-old musician pointed out that there are many levels of infidelity adding that some men cheat while treating their spouses with utmost respect and respectability.

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy earlier stated that he cannot be committed to one woman.

Don Jazzy claimed that although things might change once he locates his lost rib, he can’t stay committed to just one woman in the meantime.

“I wouldn’t be able to process the fact that if I like this person, every other person should go to hell. As at now, in my life, when that butterfly hits me like it hits you people when you fall in love, maybe I will then say every other person is f*cked up and this is who I like,” he said

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation