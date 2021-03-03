I owe Wendy Shay no apology – Fantana speaks in new video

Ghanaian singer Francine Koffie famed as Fantana has spoken about her relationship with former record label mate, Wendy Shay.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, the 'So What' singer indicated that she did not owe Wendy Shay any apology whatsoever.



This stemmed from a question posed to her by Zionfelix on whether she was going to apologize to the 'Kut It' singer.



Fantana indicated that she had not done anything to her former Ruff Town Records colleague that necessitated an apology.



The 'Girls Hate On Girls' singer went on to add that after their infamous beef which saw her leaving Ruff Town Records, she has not really spoken to Wendy Shay.



In explaining, she said they were not fighting but rather, were cool with each other just that they had limited their communication.

Fantana said it has been months since she got in touch with Wendy Shay but she said there was no bad blood between them.



In reacting to why she appeared to have aired Wendy Shay at Becca’s all-girl event, Fantana said she spent time talking to the people she did not know instead of talking to her close friends.



She then said in case she had offended anyone during her time at Ruff Town Records, she was sorry about it.



Watch video below: (from 17th minute):



