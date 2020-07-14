37
Entertainment Tue, 14 Jul 2020

I own everything you see in this picture - Mzbel puts her ‘huge’ mansion on display

Mzbel2223 Hiplife musician Mzbel

Ghanaian hiplife musician Mzbel has bragged on social media with a photo of her ‘huge’ mansion.

On Tuesday, July 14, the “Legelege” singer took to social media to openly brag about owning a mansion – though her caption contained humour.

She uploaded a photo standing in front of what seems to be a two-story building.

And according to her, she owns everything in the picture.

Mzbel captioned the photo: “Well let me also do the bragging some wai... I own everything u see in the picture oo especially the pajamas…boi “social media”. Good morning Mzbelievers.”

Apart from music, Mzbel is a radio host and entrepreneur who runs a media company and a restaurant.

Probably, she built her huge mansion from her multiple ‘side hustle’.

