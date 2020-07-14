Entertainment

I own everything you see in this picture - Mzbel puts her ‘huge’ mansion on display

Hiplife musician Mzbel

Ghanaian hiplife musician Mzbel has bragged on social media with a photo of her ‘huge’ mansion.

On Tuesday, July 14, the “Legelege” singer took to social media to openly brag about owning a mansion – though her caption contained humour.



She uploaded a photo standing in front of what seems to be a two-story building.



And according to her, she owns everything in the picture.



Mzbel captioned the photo: “Well let me also do the bragging some wai... I own everything u see in the picture oo especially the pajamas…boi “social media”. Good morning Mzbelievers.”

Apart from music, Mzbel is a radio host and entrepreneur who runs a media company and a restaurant.



Probably, she built her huge mansion from her multiple ‘side hustle’.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.