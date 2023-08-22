I pamper and submit to my husband; but I’m not scared to criticize him – McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown has given netizens a ‘peep’ into how she relates with her husband, Mr. Maxwell Mensah.

Addressing some students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the astute media personality said marriage requires that a wife submits to her husband and she does just that.



McBrown expressed that she finds a way to pamper her husband and give him his rightful spot as the head of the house, but in the same capacity, she points out his flaws.



Speaking on how she handles her husband’s faults and bad behaviours, McBrown said she gives two initial warnings and the third reaction usually isn’t in a nice form.



She added that if that particular habit persists for the fifth time, she resorts to reporting him to his father.



“I submit to my husband and give him his place as the head of the house. At home, I am not a star, I am a wife. I have a way of handling everything. For instance, if I come home and realize my husband hasn’t eaten, I find a way to make him feel better. I quickly find a way to solve that and to make him calm.



“But this doesn’t mean that when he returns from the club at 3am, I won’t talk about it. No! I will give him two warnings, the third time I will strike. I won’t be nice. When it continues for the fifth time, his father will get to hear about it. If his father even slaps him whiles I am present, there is nothing wrong with it. It is an eternal correction,” she told the audience.

McBrown also established that although marriage is a good thing, it is important for women to be self-made before venturing into it.



She said the best decision she ever made was to make a name for herself before heading into marriage.



“Don’t make marriage your first call. I have been with my husband for twelve years and I’ll say that before I met him, I was very mature. One of the things that got me comfortable is that I found myself before I met my husband. I was a woman of my own. I got my first house before I married, so it is safe to say I didn’t need a man,’



She added that although marriage is essential, it shouldn’t t be rated above one’s happiness and purpose.



“Per society, you become a bad person if you leave the marriage. You enter with the sole motive of submitting yourself. They make it look like when you enter, you cannot come out. In my case, I respect my marriage. We make it look like when you’re married, the rules are different from when you’re living alone. Yes, marriage is tradition and we must respect tradition. However, we have a life to live,” she maintained.





