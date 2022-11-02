13
I performed Mzbel’s ‘16 years’ song in JSS - Diamond Appiah

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Diamond Appiah, has said that she once performed Mzbel’s song while in Junior Secondary School.

In what was meant as a jab in the midst of their ongoing banter on social media, Diamond Appiah referred to Mzbel as an ‘old woman’ whose time in the music industry has elapsed.

“Grandma wack musician is in pains paaa ooo. Performing your song in JSS only goes to prove that you’re my grandmother. So rest,” she wrote on Instagram.

According to Diamond, Ghanaians are no longer paying attention to Mzbel’s new ‘Asibolanga’ tune, adding that fans stopped patronizing her songs ten years ago.

“The masses got tired of your wack music 10 years ago and it will forever be so. You have failed in music to an extent that you have to now write about your enemies just to be heard. What a loser.

“Nobody is paying grandma attention so she is in pains. You won’t find better work to and stop forcing your wack music which doesn’t last for even two weeks on Ghanaians,” Diamond wrote on her Instagram story.

