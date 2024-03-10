I plead the fifth on anti-LGBT+ Bill to protect my image and brand – MOG

MOG is a gospel musician

Gospel artiste Nana Yaw Boakye, popularly known as MOG, has refused to declare his stance on the anti-LGBT+ Bill, which has generated conversations on social media.

He stated that due to his profession as a gospel artiste, whom people look up to in society and regard highly, he would not publicly disclose his stance on the anti-LGBT+ Bill. This, according to him, is an approach to protect his reputation.



He argued that if he publicly reveals his position on the Bill, whether in favour or not, some members of the public might subject him to criticism, something he wishes to avoid.



MOG noted that he can make his opinion on the Bill known privately but not in the media.



“With this issue [anti-LGBT+ Bill], I will plead the fifth because of my work as a gospel musician. I am saying this to protect my image and brand. If I speak for or against it, people would get something to say, so I would rather be silent on it. I can speak about my stance on the issue privately but not on air,” he told MzGee during the United Showbiz programme monitored by GhanaWeb.



MOG’s comments did not sit well with some netizens who have criticized him vehemently for refusing to condemn an act that the Bible frowns upon.

About the passage of the anti-gay Bill:



The Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ Bill.



The Bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts will be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



The Bill will now require presidential assent to come into force within seven days. However, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to the Bill, parliament, by a two-thirds majority vote can approve it into law.

