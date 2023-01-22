I pray five times everyday - Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo , Actress

Socialite Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has stated that she has been living her life in consonance with the standards of the Muslim religion since she converted.

Speaking on ETV on Wednesday she indicated that she practises all the doctrines of the religion including praying five times every day.



She made the revelation when she was asked about the difference between Christianity and the Islamic religion.



According to her, she believes both Muslim and Christian religions are not different.



“To me, I don’t see any difference between the two religions. It’s the same way we worship God, the same way we worship Allah. The difference is you say God and I say, Allah. You have to go neat before talking to God. We pray five times a day and I am glad I’m able to go through all that. Yeah, I pray five times a day,” she indicated.



Poloo converted from Christianity to the Muslim religion in 2022.

She cited her son as the reason for converting and not because of a man.



She said converting to Muslim has really changed her life, adding that she now covers when she is dressed. She no longer wears outfits that expose her body.



Poloo was on Etv to talk about her upcoming movie titled, Kotoka which is scheduled to premiere on Valentine’s Day February 14, 2023, at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.



Kotoka is a story about two women: Ruby Benson, 34, a high-class businesswoman and Naya Essel, a 28-year-old unemployed graduate. Both are distanced by life, separated by class but yet connected by one choice they both made. A choice that ultimately defines their destiny and that of many others. A choice that will either keep them alive or leave them dead. However, it all depends on if they can cross the boarding gate!