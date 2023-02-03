4
I pray for all the people behind me to join me - Despite

Despite In Cream Car Despite says a few words on his birthday

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Media Group, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, on February 2, 2023, marked his 61st birthday.

In a video shared by blogger, GhHyper, the millionaire also offered inspiration and prayed that those experiencing difficulties in life would find relief and join his league.

He also urged Ghanaians to pray for him to live a long life because he was over the danger zone age.

According to Despite, the ages of 57 and 60, were regarded as dangerous, however, he didn't explain why.

“I am out of the danger zone. I have crossed it. 57 to 60 are considered danger zone ages. I employ all Ghanaians to pray for me so that I may live a long time.

"I pray for all the people behind me to come and join me," he said as he sat comfortably in his cream-coloured vintage car.

On February 2, 2023, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was escorted by over fifteen expensive G-Wagon and Brabus vehicles while going to have breakfast at the Peduase Valley Resort.

This was before he met with the East Legon Executive Club members group at Dr. Ofori Sarpong's home.

On his arrival, he was greeted by the executive club members with smiles, a raucous welcome, and a birthday song.

ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
