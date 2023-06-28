I pray you get the healing that you need - Sarkodie to Yvonne Nelson

Parts of Sarkodie’s lyrical response to Yvonne Nelson’s allegations capture the former praying for the latter.

Some lines in the rapper’s “Try Me” song expressed, that above everything, he prays Yvonne Nelson gets the healing that she needs.



According to Sarkodie, all the actress sought to achieve was to make money, adding that her 'so-called' expose never brought back happiness to her life.



“You know what? Shawty just chasing the bag. Cos after all these, does it bring happiness back? I pray you get the healing that you need,” he expressed in the song.



Sarkodie also charged the actress to quit attacking him for what he described as the “bad choices” she has made.



“Take the blame and stop the personal attacks. Nobody should be blamed for your bad choices,” he added.

Sarkodie’s response that stirred reactions online



Sarkodie released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is his intended response to Yvonne Nelson’s claims.



One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.

Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.







Yvonne Nelson’s rants



After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson has stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



She has since been tackling the lyrics and responding to the parts that hurts her the most.









