Entertainment

I prefer Joe Mettle to Shatta Wale - Daakyehene

Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, Gospel musician

Gospel musician and a broadcast journalist with Power FM, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, says he prefers to feature Gospel Musician, Joe Mettle in his album than Shata Walle.

According to Daakyehene, Joe Mettle appeals to his vision and mission than featuring secular artistes.



“It’s not that I am condemning Shatta Wale but I don’t ever plan featuring him because of people’s perception about certain lifestyle Gospel Artistes must exhibit,” he said.



Daakyehene disclosed this during an interview with Ibrahim Ben-Bako (IB) host of Joy Prime’s the Red Carpet Show.



Daakyehene who is promoting his single track disclosed that the Divine Selection is part of a 7 track yet to be released album.



IB asked Daakyehene whether he plans to feature any secular artiste on his upcoming album at which the Gospel Artiste said he doesn’t have any plans of collaborating with any of such.

Daakyehene is out with a new single called Divine Selection which has started receiving massive airplay across the capital.



According to Daakyehene, people must appreciate God for gift of life after the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 700, 000 lives with over 19 million people infected worldwide.



Daakyehene revealed further that the song is for everyone who is among the living.



“If you are awake then it is because you are part of God’s Divine Selection which is not by your own strength, making or wisdom” he explained.



Daakyehene disclosed further that “many people are dead worldwide because of Coronavirus and if by God’s Grace we are counted among the living then it sums up that God’s Divine Selection has located us”.

The song is a mid tempo Afro Gospel featuring Bro Sammy with live Saxophone accompaniment that you can’t sit but dance to it.



The single track was recorded by Isaac Kwaku Duah of Disaab Groove Studio in Accra with live instrumentations by different seasoned experienced players.



“I believe I will be third time lucky to make maximum impact in the Gospel Music industry since I have learnt my lessons and allowed experienced people in the music industry in the country to listen to the track and criticized it and have made the necessary correction before release” he added.



Daakyehene already has three albums to his credit.



He was nominated in 2019 RTP Awards local Newscaster of the year.

Finally IB asked Daakyehene why Gospel Artistes are divided at which the Gospel artist explained that you can only see division if you are not closer to the Gospel Artiste.



The graduate from school of performing Arts, University of Ghana is currently a newscaster, Head of News at Power 97.9FM.



He is an Associate Pastor with the Victory Bible Church International, Excellence Sanctuary, Odorkor.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.