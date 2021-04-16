I prefer older men now due to my past experience - Lady reveals

Source: SVTV Africa

Esther Agyei has indicated that after escaping the claws of an abusive boyfriend, she prefers to date older men due to their level of maturity.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Esther stated that most of the guys of her age are neither responsible nor matured.



“I prefer an older man because most of the young men lack respect. They also are not responsible. My ex was jobless at the time and he hit me in public, so I decided to quit the relationship,” Esther said.



Since her previous encounter, Esther reveals that she has not been in a relationship with a guy of her age.





Being a curvaceous lady, Esther disclosed that men stare at her body all the time; sometimes causing minor accident.



“A guy almost walked into a pole at the mall once. Sometimes men stick their heads out of cars just to stare and exclaim, even women,” she added.