I prioritize my peace of mind – Angela Bamford on why she left EIB Network

Angela Bamford, TV personality

Television personality Angela Bamford has said that she left EIB’s Gh One TV because it wasn’t the right place for her.

According to her, although she used the eleven months opportunity given to her to build her confidence and understanding in the media space, the television station wasn’t the right fit for her.



“I’m one person my peace of mind is very important to me than any money that will come. I left EIB because it was time for me to leave. I left EIB because it wasn’t the right place for me, it wasn’t a right fit for me. “



She acknowledged that there were some happenings at the media entity she couldn’t stomach and therefore had to leave to get her peace of mind. However, she is over them now.

Angela Bamford indicated that currently, she does not talk to the producer of her show, TLS for some incidents that happened while she was with EIB Network.



The television personality said she does not intend to work for any organization after she left EIB indicating that she’s working on a production.