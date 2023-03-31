0
I produced, mixed and mastered all songs on MAALI album - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale Retro.png Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has been in the news following the release of his 2023 album titled MAALI. The award-winning singer has been promoting the project on his social media pages with the help of his die-hard fans.

The 10-track album had a single feature from Jamaican reggae and dancehall musician Vybz Kartel, titled 'Mansa Musa'.

"Featured a great man in prison. Sang with the highest-paid female artiste in the world...And still you no deh fear this God in this guy. T H E Y W I L L K N O W #MAALI," he tweeted on March 25.

On Friday, March 31, Shatta Wale took to his Twitter page to take credit for his work and contribution to the success of the MAALI album.

He detailed how he single-handedly produced, mixed and mastered all 10 songs under Damaker Studios, owned by the popular musician.

"Remember I produced the album by myself, mixed and mastered myself. (Damaker Studios ) Kindly clap for me, just small p3 #MAALI I LOVE YOU OK," he tweeted.

Already, Shatta has topped the charts on streaming platforms, with music lovers sharing their reviews.

The tracklist of MAALI are: 'Taking It', 'Inna Real Life', 'They Will Know', 'Heartless', 'Did My Time', 'Afrikan Kylie', 'Killa Weapon', 'Richer Than Last Year', 'Show Mi', 'Mansa Musa' featuring Vybz Kartel.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
