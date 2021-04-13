I questioned Pinamang Cosmetics on signing other celebs without informing me – Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress ,Rosemond Brown

Actress and model, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo, has talked about the brouhaha that surrounded her and Pinamang Cosmetics.

Reports about Akuapem Poloo having issues with Pinamang Cosmetics went viral a few months ago.



While she was tactical in reacting to it, the controversial Ghanaian social media sensation has made a detailed assertion about the issue in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show.



She recounted how her efforts made Pinamang Cosmetics popular.



When the business was thriving, Akuapem Poloo said the owner of the cosmetic brand signed other celebrities without her consent.

She clarified that she was not envious about other celebrities joining her as ambassadors or influencers; however, it would have been the best if she was given notice.



Following this, Poloo revealed she questioned the CEO of Pinamang Cosmetics over why she signed these celebs with informing her about her decision to do so.



Despite what happened, Akuapem Poloo stated that she duly did what she was tasked to do before her contract expired.