I received 100s of ‘thirsty messages’ over my semi-nude pictures - Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame

Hiplife musician Okyeame Kwame has stated that he received a lot of messages from women thirsting for him after he posted pictures of himself in underwear.

It can be recalled that Okyeame Kwame got tongues rolling after he posted semi-nude photos of himself on Instagram in January 2024, promoting an underwear brand.



This is not the first time he has done such a stunt, as he faced criticism for a similar move in April 2023.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ, Okyeame Kwame said he received thousands of private messages from ladies soliciting sex after the most recent uploads.



Okyeame Kwame added that he was not surprised by such messages as he receives them daily.



“So many people were thirsting after me, even in my DMs. There were a lot, thousands of messages. People wanted to meet up with me, and some were sending their numbers for me to call them.



“And it’s not just the boxer shorts ad. On a normal day, I get ladies thirsting after me,” he said.

He also stated that never saw any negativity in the responses he received after putting out pictures advertising his boxer shorts online.



According to him, he liked all the messages he received and wasn’t hurt by any response.



"Not one negative message came. All the messages that came, I liked,” he said.



The “Small Small” hitmaker said that he has learned to ignore any negativity, as the public would comment on anything he does.



“In this life, whatever you do, someone will say something. So if you put your mind on those, you won’t be able to achieve anything.



“When I wore only the boxers, people complained, if I had worn trousers over it, people would have complained, if I didn't wear anything, people would have still complained,” he explained.

Watch the video below



