I received a prophecy at Atwea mountains concerning Funny Face, he changed my life - Don Little

Kumawood actor, Stephen Atanga, chiefly known as Don Little, has credited his major breakthrough in the movie industry to his colleague, Funny Face, the man who featured him on popular television series 'Cow and Chicken'.

Narrating his life-changing experience at Atwea mountains, Don Little disclosed that a man of God foretold him that his path was going to cross with Funny Face and he will shoot him to fame.



The message from the pastor was not taken seriously until it came to pass.



In an interview with Emelia Brobby, the actor mentioned that there came a time in his life when he had to journey to prayer grounds to seek the face of God concerning the purpose of his life.



"I visited the Atwea mountains to inquire from God the purpose of my life here on earth. During our prayers on the mountains, one of the pastors called Bro Cee told me that God had answered my prayers adding that I will get an answer when I arrive back home.



“He disclosed that actor Funny Face was my destiny helper. The man who was going to shoot me to fame. I didn't take him seriously,” Don Little recounted.



He added that "Later I met Funny Face and I begged him to feature me in his series 'Cow and Chicken'...after I approached him, Funny told his men to fetch me and when he tried to film my performance, his phone mysteriously went off. He pressed on and recorded me with someone else's phone."

This, he said, was the beginning of his journey to fame.



"The first video he took of me went viral. I was captured describing what I will do to a woman if I'm not able to sexually satisfy her. I joked about using my leg."



Watch the video below:







OPD/DA