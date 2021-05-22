I received threats from media personalities – Kwabena Kwabena reveals

Source: SammyKay Media

Legendary Ghanaian musician and guitarist, George Kwabena Adu popularly known in showbiz circles as Kwabena Kwabena has revealed that at a point in time, he had threats from some media personalities to bring him down as an artiste just because they found themselves in the media space.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the ‘silky voice’ hi-life artiste stated that the media do not make artistes and musicians, but their medium contributes in the making of an artistes hence the need for the up-coming musicians not to loosen themselves to the media but rather stay grounded with their God-given talents and push for greater heights.



According to Kwabena Kwabena, in Ghana, some media personalities promoting artistes on their platforms feel they are that powerful to the extent that when an artiste do not kowtow to their whims and caprices they think they can break you or bring the artiste down.



Kwabena Kwabena after his long hiatus from the media, is dropping a smashing single titled “Kwadeede” off his album dubbed “Fa me saa” on May 28, 2021.

Watch video below:



