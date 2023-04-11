0
Menu
Entertainment

'I received three or four slaps during election campaign' - Mr Ibu

IBU LOOKS.png Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu

Tue, 11 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Legendary Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu, has recounted his experience during the run-up to the 2023 Nigerian general elections.

The actor narrated how he was assaulted by thugs as he campaigned for his preferred candidate.

He made this known in an interview on Vanguard TV.

Okafor said: “Nigerian politics [laughs]. Partially, I was involved o. The only thing different is that there were some situations where there was thuggery.

“Where we went to campaign, I received slaps from people that I don’t even know. But there was so much to slap because it didn’t mean anything to me.

“I collected like three or four slaps, free, from other boys. ‘Why did you come here? [They asked]Before I answer that question, gbosa! You won’t even like the sound of the slap because the people that are slapping are idiots because their slap is not human,” he recalled.

Touching on his long absence from the industry, Mr. Ibu said his comeback movie is currently underway, adding that he halted as a result of the election and transition period.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha