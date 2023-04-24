0
'I regret being caught on camera smoking cigarette' - Don Jazzy laments

Don Jazzy 32efh.png Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

MAVIN boss, Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has opened up on the most disappointing act in his career.

He disclosed that it was when he was caught on camera smoking cigarettes at a concert.

Don Jazzy stated this during an interview with a former Big Brother Naija contestant, Doyinsola David.

He said, “I remember the first time people saw that I used to smoke cigarettes; not anymore though, but I used to smoke. I did not think it was anything bad. I think it was at a concert. I was being recorded, and I was trying to adjust my eyeglass.

In the process of adjusting the glasses, my cigarettes showed. My (social media) timeline went agog. It just felt like a religious figure being caught watching p*rn; that was how it felt.”

