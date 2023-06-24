0
Menu
Entertainment

I regret getting married – Ini-Edo

Ini Edo 34.png Ini-Edo

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress Iniobong Edo recently opened up about her failed marriage in an interview with well-known media personality Chude Jideonwo, admitting she had second thoughts about getting married in the first place.

On November 29, 2008, the beautiful thespian married American-based businessman Philip Ehiagwina, but the marriage only lasted five years before the couple divorced in 2013.

In the interview, Ini-Edo revealed that the marriage was forced upon her by her family and that she would only consider marriage with the right person.

She said, “I regretted my decision to get married because it wasn’t just the right move to make.”

In 2021, the actress welcomed a child via surrogacy, revealing that she chose that route due to miscarriages.

“I chose surrogacy because I had a couple of miscarriages. And I just got tired of trying.

“I don’t have a husband. So, I’m like, I want a child for myself, whether I have a husband or not. So, what other options would I have? And I wanted it to be my child. My eggs. Thankfully, my eggs are good. So I did that.”

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Ablekuma bullion van attack: Security policy expert blames police high command
Ablekuma bullion van attack: What we know so far
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing