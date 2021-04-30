I regret having a tattoo on my body – Prince Bright

The truth is, tattoos look nicer but for religious reasons, some people don't like everything tattoo as they believe it will block their chances to go to Heaven.

So, if you strongly believe that having tattoos would not let you go to heaven, it is always the perfect decision to avoid getting tattoos.



Well, Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame says he regrets ever having a tattoo on his arm.



He said he did that at a time because he felt youthful but does not feel the same for it now.

Asked in an interview with Eugene Osarfo Nkansah if he would wish to have it cleaned, he responded in the affirmative, saying he is waiting for the right technology that will get it off his body.



He however said he would not advise anybody not to do the same because they may not understand his reasons.



