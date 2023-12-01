I regret not being a good father to my child with Ayisha Modi - Ofori Amponsah

Ghanaian musician, Ofori Amponsah, has said that he regrets not being a good and caring father to his child with socialite, Ayisha Modi.

According to him, he does not spend much time with his child, who happens to be a girl and resides outside the country, hence, this does not make him feel good as a father.



The artiste indicated that although he takes care of his daughter’s education and provides for her needs, the lack of connection between them due to his absence worries him a lot.



Speaking in an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix and monitored by GhanaWeb, Ofori Amponsah said that he would step up efforts to build a connection with his daughter going forward.



"Yes, I have a child with her [Ayisha Modi]. I even called her on her 18th birthday to wish her well. But there is a bit of a distance between us and also I have never been a good father. Not at all, because I should have been more for the child even though I take care of her schooling abroad but I think human beings need more than just that. The connection is key too.



“So It means I have to do more as a father. It has been something I have been pondering over all the time. Because they are outside the country we normally talk on the phone and that is not the best. However, I am there for her and I pray for her all the time too," he explained.

Ofori Amponsah is one of the most celebrated musicians in Ghana considering his exploits in the music industry.



