I regret not having many children - Oboy Siki

Tue, 20 Jun 2023

Controversial Kumawood actor Nana Kofi Agyeman, popularly known as Oboy Siki or Boys Boys, is once again making headlines with his latest controversial claim.

With his signature 'old man' roles and comedic character, Oboy Siki has consistently found himself at the centre of attention in various controversial situations and discussions in the country.

During a candid one-on-one interview with Akoma FM, the veteran actor expressed his disappointment at not being able to father as many children as his own father did, creating a stir among listeners.

Oboy Siki openly voiced his deep sense of regret for not being able to match his father's supposed "record" of having 65 children.

"I have 9 children with 7 different women. When I look at what my father achieved, I feel like I have accomplished nothing," he lamented.

The actor's statement has left many surprised and disappointed by the nature of his utterance. Oboy Siki's fixation on surpassing his father's alleged achievement has raised eyebrows, as his comments shed light on a personal desire that diverges from societal norms and expectations.

This latest controversial claim by Oboy Siki adds to his long list of attention-grabbing statements and actions, fueling ongoing discussions about his persona and raising questions about the responsibilities of public figures in shaping societal values.

