I regret, retract my comments during 2018 CNN interview – Moesha

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer, Moesha Buodong has expressed remorse at some statements she made in an interview with CNN three years ago.

According to Moesha, she regrets uttering such statements; adding that it has left a horrible dent on her integrity as a woman.



Moesha sometime in 2018 became the subject of trolls and insults after she said in an interview on CNN that she was dating a married man because “Ghana is hard”.



“In Ghana our economy is such a way that you need someone to take care of you. You can’t make enough money as a woman here. Because even when you want to get an apartment, in Ghana they take two years’ advance and I just started working where will I get money to pay?” She emphatically told CNN’s Christine Amanpour.



But in a recent interview with Elsie Lamar on GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment, the actress said:



“Growing up and looking back, I would have retracted. I don’t think I would have gone to sit there and spoken the truth about myself the way I did. But it’s all good. That’s me, I just don’t lie. I grow from situations and make sure I become a better person. It was my truth at that time and I wanted her to know about it. But at this time, I think I wouldn’t have done that. It’s just people judging me all the time. Though I’m not that kind of person, I have been judged based on my comments,” she said.



She however expressed gratitude to the few people that solidly stood behind her during such an encounter despite the hate she received from many.

“I am so grateful to the people that kept giving me hope. They got close to me, knew the real me, and told people. They tell people about how honest I am. They tell people about how humble and really sweet I am,” she added.



Watch the interview below











