0
Menu
Entertainment

I released my hit song ‘Ojorley’ without the approval of my former record label - Cina Soul

Cina Soul 890.png Sensational highlife and Afropop singer, Cina Soul

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sensational highlife and Afropop singer, Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, popularly known on stage as Cina Soul, has articulated that she released her hit song ‘Ojorley’ without the approval of her former record label, Universal Music.

Speaking on Asaase 99.5, the artiste indicated that being with her former record label, she was stopped from releasing her hit song.

According to her, many record labels make all sorts of promises when they want an artiste but fail to do the needful after signing them.

“Sometimes, some labels just preach a lot before they sign you, but you get in there and you don’t see anything.”

“I remember when I actually was with Universal when I recorded Ojorley, they didn’t want the song. And that’s my biggest song too. That’s how funny it was,” she said.

She also added that she is currently an independent artiste and has been making her music for a while.

“I actually got signed to the Universal Music record label, and I’m independent again. I have been independent for a longer time,” Cina Soul added.

ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson