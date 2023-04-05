I respect Akufo-Addo but I won’t massage his balls’ – A Plus

Popular social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has said that although he highly respects President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he would not hesitate to point out his shortcomings.

According to him, unlike others, he wouldn’t ‘sweet talk’ the president in order to get favours from him.



His comments are in reaction to the President’s response to US Vice President, Kamala Harris’ views about LGBT during a press briefing at the Jubilee House.



Earlier after listening to the US Vice President re-affirm her stance on LGBTQ as well as state her grievances over the current anti-gay bill placed before parliament, Akufo-Addo refuted the suggestion that Ghana already had an anti-LGBT law.



He said the bill, which was championed by “only a hand full of MPs”, is currently being considered by Parliament.



Akufo-Addo’s comments have since sparked massive argument on social media with a section of netizens condemning it.



However, adding his voice to the tall list of critics, A Plus during a discussion on United Showbiz said,

“I respect the president so much but I am not part of those who massage his balls to get something from him. I don’t trust Nana Addo’s words anymore. Nana Addo said he will stop galamsey and yet his people are the ones doing it. Didn’t he say he will abolish taxes? But yesterday didn’t they pass tax bills? Didn’t Nana Addo tell us he won’t go to IMF? What is happening now?”



This was after Socrate Safo said although the president had made such remarks, it doesn’t erase the fact that he is strongly against same-sex relations.



“He gave the appropriate answer, he said the thing is in parliament. They are discussing it there and when they finish, they will bring it to him. We all know his view already, he is not in favour. If parliament is not in favour, he will do the needful.”



