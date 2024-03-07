I respect you a lot, there is no feud between us - Kwaku Manu to Diana Asamoah

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has advised gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, to desist from making public remarks that suggest there is a rift between the two of them.

According to him, Diana Asamoah is someone he respects a lot and would not go to the extent of having a feud with her.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwaku Manu rebuffed claims of feuding Diana Asamoah after he criticized her recently.



“I want Diana Asamoah to know that I don’t have any feud with her and there is no way I can do that. Her age is close to my mother's. So, if she is asked about our relationship during interviews she shouldn't fuel any speculation about a feud between us.



"I am pleading with her [Diana Asamoah] to stop making remarks that create the impression that there is a problem between us. I respect her a lot at her age,” he said.



What Kwaku Manu said about Diana Asamoah for criticizing Edward Akwasi Boateng



Kwaku Manu lambasted Diana Asamoah for what he described as 'disrespect' towards struggling artiste Edward Akwasi Boateng.

According to him, Diana Asamoah's decision to advise Edward Akwasi Boateng on radio to use his gifted vehicle for ride-hailing services does not show dignity.



He stated that Diana Asamoah had no right to determine how Edward Akwasi Boateng should utilize the car.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwaku Manu asked Diana Asamoah to keep quiet if she would not help Edward Akwasi Boateng.



"As a gospel musician, are you campaigning for Christ or what? Your fellow gospel musician is in need, and a pastor has gifted him a car and promised to take care of his children to help his situation. The pastor did not tell him [Edward Akwasi Boateng] to use the vehicle for ride-hailing services, so what is your problem? You better shut up if you won't help him.



"If he was your husband or relative, I'm sure you wouldn't have spoken to him in such a disrespectful manner on the radio. How can Christians be stabbing each other like this? You could have advised him privately, not in public," he fumed.



The remark did not sit well with Diana Asamoah who in a recent interview stated that she would never allow herself to be interviewed by Kwaku Manu no matter what.

The comment sparked rumours of a possible feud between Diana Asamoah and Kwaku Manu, however, the actor has denied such reports.



Watch the video below:





SB/OGB