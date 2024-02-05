I sacked some of my workers who tried to ‘spoil’ my marriage – Nana Agradaa

Nana Agragaa kissing her husband, Asiamah during their wedding

Nana Agradaa has opened up about the measures she had to put in place to ensure that her marriage is protected from anything that could jeopardize its sustainability.

According to her, she is extremely cautious about the people she surrounds herself with being a family member or friends because some people could put her marriage in danger.



She stated that she had to sack people who were close to her including her workers when she realized that their actions could “spoil” her marriage which she wants to avoid.



Speaking to her congregation, Nana Agradaa admonished her church members to be careful with persons who are close to them including relatives to protect their marriages.



“When you marry that’s when the family stands against you. Don’t think your brother or sister is with you so everything is fine, No. So if I have sacked some people from me including my workers, it's because they wanted to spoil my marriage,” she said.

Nana Agradaa’s advice comes at a time when divorce cases seem to surge in recent times with concerns continuing to grow over the cause of marital breakups.



Watch the video below:





SB/BB