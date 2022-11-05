0
Menu
Entertainment

'I salute you, god of marriage' - Delay slams internet troll

Delay White Chair.png Media personality Delay

Sat, 5 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has for years received negative comments and encountered 'negative energy' from a section of the public who have attempted to shame her for being an 'unmarried' woman.

The successful 40-year-old media personality on Friday, November 4, clapped back at a Facebook user over his offensive comment under one of her posts. This comes in after Delay hinted at being love.

The internet troll identified as Richard Otegah, described the host of The Delay Show as a 'big joke' in reaction to Delay's harmless Facebook post that read: "It's just US. YOU and I".

His mean comment read: "You think Facebook love is marriage??? You have not been able to stay with a man under the same roof for even a month and you think of marrying!!!! You are a big joke!!!! You think marriage is like running a business????"

Dealy who doesn't play around when it comes to social media trolls was quick to clap back by sharing the profile photo of his critic with a message that read: "Richard Otega. The god of marriage, I salute."

Watch our latest programmes below:





OPD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Akufo-Addo refused to meet two generals on security threat to Ghana – Nyaho-Tamakloe
‘I am very, very frightened’ now - Kwesi Pratt on the possibility of a coup in Ghana
Prophet Azuka makes revealing predictions on who will win 2024 elections
Why Akufo-Addo does not travel abroad with presidential chair
How a wealthy businessman attempted to influence 'anti-Ofori-Atta' MPs
'Arrogant' Akufo-Addo not Okyenhene over Ghana - Kwakye Ofosu
I will move ‘Ken must go’ motion - Haruna Iddrisu
Related Articles: