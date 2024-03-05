‘I saw Cheddar being stripped of his title in a dream’ – Vicky Zugah

The New Force Movement founder, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar

Actress Vicky Zugah has disclosed a strange dream she had about the New Force Movement leader, Nana Kwame Bediako (alias Cheddar).

She took to the comment section of one of the blogs that published videos from Cheddar’s nationwide tour which debuted in Nima on March 1, 2024, to narrate the said dream.



In the said video, the independent presidential aspirant was spotted on stage amidst a warm welcome from the chiefs, youths, and various women groups in the area.



The video garnered massive reactions from fans who were elated about the strides he has been making lately, with regards to his political ambition.



Vicky Zugah, one of the commentators, however, shared a completely different reaction.



Amid the praise and admiration, she commented: “I saw him being stripped of his title in a dream last night. I don’t know exactly what that means but I wish him well.”

Her comment was met with critique from netizens.



Meanwhile, Cheddar, in his address at Nima, highlighted the untapped potential in the community and tasked its residents, especially the youth, to actively contribute to the economy and the nation's overall success.



According to him, the unconventional choice of the ‘Zongo town’ as the starting point of his tour underscores his dedication to addressing areas in need.





Schemes to disqualify Cheddar, other aspirants



Earlier in a discussion on Rainbow radio, political strategist, William Owusu Ansah, alleged that there is an ongoing plot to disqualify Cheddar as well as the leader and founder of Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, from contesting in the 2024 presidential election.



He indicated that the government, through the Electoral Commission intends to disqualify them, seeing that they are threats to the agenda of the government.



