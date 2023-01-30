0
Menu
Entertainment

I saw Peter for the first time in a dream – Fameye

Fameye.png?resize=715%2C405&ssl=1 Fameye

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: Empress Neeta

It’s been a while now since the birth of ‘Peter’, a name which seems to have come to stay amongst the advent listeners of Ghanaian musician, Fameye.

A name that his fans and the masses have quickly adopted, the musician tells us how he discovered his new self in a dream.

He captioned in a video post on his social media platform, "Dream" I saw Peter for the first time when you find yourself embracing him. He further revealed this in an exclusive interview.

He said, "I was in a very dark place at one point, I was really scared, my spirit died, I couldn’t record music for days"

"I was scared I was going to die, it continued for days until one day I had a dream in the studio,”

“I had a dream and I just can’t wait to tell people about it,” he added.

Source: Empress Neeta
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP