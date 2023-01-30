I saw Peter for the first time in a dream – Fameye

Fameye

It’s been a while now since the birth of ‘Peter’, a name which seems to have come to stay amongst the advent listeners of Ghanaian musician, Fameye.

A name that his fans and the masses have quickly adopted, the musician tells us how he discovered his new self in a dream.



He captioned in a video post on his social media platform, "Dream" I saw Peter for the first time when you find yourself embracing him. He further revealed this in an exclusive interview.



He said, "I was in a very dark place at one point, I was really scared, my spirit died, I couldn’t record music for days"

"I was scared I was going to die, it continued for days until one day I had a dream in the studio,”



“I had a dream and I just can’t wait to tell people about it,” he added.