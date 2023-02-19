2
I saw Shatta Wale in his panties by the poolside - Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo Sad Y8.png Ghanaian socialite cum actress, Akuapem Poloo

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite cum actress, Akuapem Poloo, has said her celebrity crush is Shatta Wale, and her reason will baffle you.

According to Akuapem Poloo, in an interview with Okyeame Quophi, she said that she likes Shatta Wale because she once saw him by his pool, wearing only an underway.

“My celebrity crush is Shatta Wale. I love him, and I love everything about him. The last time I saw him in panties by his poolside, you know, I was impressed,” she said.

She didn't flinch or chuckle as she explained her justifications, leading internet users to believe that she was serious and wasn't making a spectacle of her submission.

Meanwhile, this won't be the first time Akuapem has expressed her admiration and love for Shatta Wale.

It may be recalled that the dancehall musician gave the mother-of-one a brand-new iPhone 13 Pro Max after he returned from the United States, where he had been based for a while to work on his music album and shoot his ‘On God’ music video.

Kofi Amoabeng reveals 'who' collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
