I saw my father after 19 years – King Paluta

King Paluta

Raised solely by his mother for the first nineteen years of his life due to his father's absence, renowned musician King Paluta has recounted his upbringing.

In his interview on The Delay Show on March 23, 2024, King Paluta jokingly referred to himself as 'Jesus,' noting the resemblance between his family situation and the biblical figures, with his mother named Mary and his father named Joseph. He also mentioned that he was born out of wedlock.



“I didn’t see my father often,” he said. “I think I was raised by a single mother. Before I was born, my parents weren't married. When I came into the world, my dad was away. He was in Ghana, but we had no idea of his whereabouts.”



According to the musician, he first saw his father when his father visited them. King Paluta was around nineteen years old at the time.



“It wasn't until I was 19 or 20 years old that I met him,” said King Paluta. “He came to my mother, and she discussed marriage with him. My father was the only man my mother had.”



He explained that all this time, his mother had made a conscious decision not to be with any other man. However, he was unsure of her exact reasons, except for assuming that "her interest in men withered after the separation, so her focus shifted to her children."

King Paluta said his father died in 2022. However, before his demise, the relationship between his parents had rekindled.



King Paluta revealed that he wrote his inaugural song in 2004, demonstrating his passion for music by investing his school fees in studio sessions.



Presently, he has evolved into a celebrated musician, with his songs gaining substantial views. His repertoire includes tracks such as 'Aha Akye,' featuring Samini, 'Sika Aba Fie,' 'YaHitte,' and 'Aseda.'







