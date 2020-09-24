'I saw my father for the first time in 2012' - Mikki Osei Berko reveals

Ghanaian actor, Mikki Osei Berko also known as 'Dada Boat'

Ace broadcaster and Ghanaian actor, Mikki Osei Berko, has disclosed that until eight years ago, he had never set eyes on his biological father.

According to the Mr Osei Berko, his father could not help but admit his wrongdoings and plead for forgiveness when they finally met.



Popularly known as Dada Boat, the actor revealed that he was sindlehandedly raised and taken care of by his mother.



"I'm not saying [this] to damn my father. But meeting him in 2012 was the first time I met and interacted with him I didn't know him till in 2012, I looked for him," the veteran added.

Narrating how he met his father for the first time, Mikki said it was through a close family member.



"My mother was pregnant when he left and never showed up, but I knew some of his relatives including former Supreme Court Justice, Justice Brobbey -- He's my father's uncle. I tried contacting him whilst growing up, then, eventually, he got to know who I am and he linked me up to my father. So, I saw my father in 2012, " he told Agyemang Prempeh TV XYZ's Legends programme which aired on Sunday night.