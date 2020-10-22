I saw proper changes in my life after releasing Wind of Revival - Joe Mettle

Gospel musician Joe Mettle

Ghanaian gospel sensation, Joe Mettle has asserted that he has experienced some recognizable turn arounds in his life after releasing his latest album.

His album has received massive airplay and is said to have helped a lot of people going through trying times, especially during this era of Coronavirus.



Reviewing the ‘Wind of Revival’ album with Kay Official on Y 102.5 FM’s ‘Ryse N Shyne’, Joe confirmed that he has received testimonies of breakthroughs after releasing the album.



“The connections are more or less the themes God gives us for that particular year or the year ahead. This is to remind us about the plans He has for us during a particular year the album is released”.



The musician continued by saying most of the songs on the album had been written long ago but had been waiting on God before releasing them.

“God finally spoke and is why the album came out now”.



According to him, because he listened and waited for God’s appointed time before releasing the album, God has caused massive changes in his life.



“I got and sent the exact message God wanted me to send across to his people”.