I see nothing wrong with Shatta Wale’s attack on Stonebwoy -Sammy Flex

Sammy Flex and Shatta Wale

Manager of dancehall artiste, Shata Wale, Sammy Baah, known popularly as Sammy Flex, has defended his artiste for using unsavoury words against Stonebwoy.

Shatta Wale is on tape insulting Stonebwoy. He attacked Stonebwoy’s disability and his person unprovocatively.



Speaking about the latest attack by his artiste on Stonebwoy, Sammy said the two big artistes are known for throwing salvos at each other, so he sees nothing wrong with what Shatta Wale did.



Sammy Baah cites Stonebwoy’s jabs at Shatta Wale when he was launching his album as an example of why he sees the attacks as a game since it is something they usually do.

“I don’t take some of these things seriously because it is a game they play all the time. When it comes to throwing jabs, they all do that at the least opportunity they get and I see nothing wrong with it,” he told Onua FM.



Sammy Flex revealed that the attacks were a result of Stonebwoy’s failure to show up at the event just because he, Shatta Wale, was put on the bill with him.



“The organizers came to tell us after we had waited for a long time that Stonebwoy was not coming. They told us he said Shatta Wale was on the bill so he won’t perform," said Sammy Baah.