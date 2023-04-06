'I see sex as a punishment' - Actress Foluke Daramola reveals

Actress Foluke Daramola

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola opened up about the breakdown of her first marriage while speaking about marital red flags.

The actress explained that she lost her virginity through rape, which prompted her to always regard sex as a form of punishment, during an interview with TVC "Your View."



She married someone who wanted sex every day, but she was unable to handle the situation since she was constantly afraid to return home.



Foluke continued by saying that she was aware of the warning signs before her first marriage but disregarded them.



The actress stated that she entered into the marriage prematurely owing to peer pressure and her husband's enthusiasm for them to get married.



She added that her first experience was on their wedding night when her husband demanded that she destroy her phone's SIM card.



She said: “I was raped, I lost my virginity through rape, so sex to me was punishment. and the person I got married to wanted it every time, it felt like he was beating me, so the moment I’m going home, I’m always scared.

“When I want to enter my first marriage the signs were there, even though my partner was rushing me into the marriage, I was concerned that my friends were getting married, all the signs were there, anger issues, suspicion about who I’m talking with, and overlooked it.



“My first experience was my wedding night, my husband asked me to cut my sim on my wedding night, and I had to stay there because I was thinking of what people would say.”



Read comments that trailed her statement here:



henryblaise_: "People need to heal before getting into relationships else there will be a carryover or trauma, pain and frustration. It’s a pity mental health is not taken seriously in Nigeria"



clementiyiola65: "The fact that a man want it all the time is not an issue, the major issue here is that you did not talk about it before going to marriage."



benoladipo: "Egbe nikan kor, iyana Ejigbo ni. Foluke stop capping. You dint date the innocent man before marrying him ba? You just jumped into the marriage to discover he had a coconut sized libido?"

jamaldeenvoice: "Egbe nikan kor, iyana Ejigbo ni. Foluke stop capping. You dint date the innocent man before marrying him ba? You just jumped into the marriage to discover he had a coconut sized libido?"



_ajibabs: "That's what m8st of them usually say, they were r****p meanwhile check them out during their uni days, there were them them... lamba yeh pò"



danprosper: "Don’t marry if you haven’t heal from your wound. You don’t love the man also. Bye"



