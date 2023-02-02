I seem to be getting fresher every day - Yul Edochie brags

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has raved about his appearance in a recent picture he uploaded of himself looking sharp in a suit.

According to the actor, he finds it hard to comprehend that he looks handsome in a nation like Nigeria, which is struggling economically.



However, Yul advised his netizens to not give up in the face of the nation's continuous economic crises and to keep working hard.



"What’s happening? I seem to be getting fresher every day. Happy new month ladies and gentlemen.



"Don't let the current situation of our country break you. Never give up. Believe. Do as much as you can wherever you find yourself. Nigeria will get better," he said on January 1, 2023.



Meanwhile, in December, Yul publicly apologised to his wife, May Yul-Edochie, for pursuing a second marriage, thereby forcing her into a polygamous marriage.

The actor, who in September 2022, came under immense criticism and backlash on social media when he revealed that fellow actor, Judy Austin, was his second wife, also indicated that circumstances beyond his control resulted in his second marriage.



In a post on his Instagram page, the actor mentioned that while he had done 99 things right, one mistake shouldn't leave him in a position where he would have to suffer for a very long time.



He also boasted about providing for his children and being a wonderful parent, telling his wife that she has always loved her and will always do so.





ADA/BOG