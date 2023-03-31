0
Menu
Entertainment

I shot a video on 'Timeless' album for N100m - Davido

Davido Diamonds.png Singer, Davido

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian superstar, Davido has revealed that he shot a music video for a song on his 2023 album for 100 million naira.

The singer made the revelation when he appeared as a guest on Beat 99.9 FM to promote his latest project titled 'Timeless'.

He noted that the song was directed by Nigerian video director, TG Omori.

Davido said, “I’m excited about the record. We shot the video with TG and I'm proud to say that's his first N100 million video."

TG, a video director and cinematographer has directed music videos for recording artists across various genres.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha