I 'sleep' with Shatta Wale in my mind – Efia Odo confesses

Ghanaian actress and model, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has confessed to fantasizing about Shatta Wale in her mind.

Efia, in a recent interview was asked if she was in an amorous relationship with the dancehall artiste, to which she responded no and maintained that that may only be the case in her mind.



The outspoken actress stressed that they are just friends and she yet insisted Shatta Wale is a great guy.



When the interviewer queried if their relationship was one with benefits, she noted that they were merely friends, no strings attached.



What happens in her mind though might be different, she added.

This comes after Shatta Wale disclosed that nothing happened between them despite rumours that followed the ‘Bad Man’ music video they shot together.



Shatta and Efia have been rumoured to be an item on multiple occasions. However, they insist they are only besties.



Watch the video below:



