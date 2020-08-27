Entertainment

I slept for 3 days after smoking Tamale weed – Wanlov the Kubolor reveals

Wanlov The Kubolor

Singer and rapper Wanlov the Kubolor has recounted how he suffered after smoking Indian hemp well known as weed somewhere in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Kubolor who claims has stopped smoking weed revealed this as one of his worst experiences back in the days.



Speaking to Mona Gucci on Kanataka TV, the controversial musician said for so many years he didn’t use cannabis until three years ago.



“It was when I went to Tamale for a show and after the show some students came and told me they’ve heard me saying Ghana weed is not good enough so tonight we are going to be your pilot," he said.

“I should have seen that as a warning and a threat. I thought they were just talking. But within an hour after smoking I stood at a spot for almost 15 minutes. I slept for three days and I was told I took it over dose," Wanlov added.



Wanlov the Kubolor further revealed that the Tamale weed made him change the habit of smoking and started applying it on his body with dusting powder.

