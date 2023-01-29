I slept with married men to survive – Akuapem Poloo opens up

Akuapem Poloo

Controversial young Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown known in showbiz industry as Akuapem Poloo has revealed that at a point in her life, she had to sleep with married men in order to survive in Accra.

“I’ve been through a lot. I had to sleep with people’s husbands which I never wanted to do but I had to. Because they are the ones who can help me”, Akuapem Poloo revealed



According to the actress, she resorted to that because she had a baby who was living with her mother to take care of.



“When my baby was six months old, my mother took him and told me to go back to Accra to continue with my life. So I came back and started working as a sales person, actress, featured in music videos and a whole lot.

"Just imagine leaving my six-month old baby, it was hectic,” Akuapem Poloo told BRYT TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



She further revealed that, some women she dated their husbands cursed her at a point.



“I’ve gone through a lot to the extent that women I dated their husbands had to curse me. But after I became enlightened and started acting and met my new man, I stopped that," she added.