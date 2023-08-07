I sometimes feel like slapping people but I have to compose myself - Mavis Asante

Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Rev. Mavis Asante

Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Rev. Mavis Asante has said that she sometimes gets frustrated by some church members but has to keep her composure because she is a prophet’s wife.

She said this in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua TV, where she spoke about her experience being married to a prophet for 12 years, stating that it is a calling and not for everyone.



“Sometimes, you’re not in a good mood but you have to smile. Sometimes, the treatment you get from some church members makes you go like if I wasn’t a prophet’s wife, this person deserves a slap for what he/she has done to me but you are there to serve. You are in your position because of the congregation. Without them, you’ll end up having service with the chairs,” she stated



Rev. Asante also discussed some of the challenges she faces as a prophet’s wife, emphasizing the importance of the congregation in the ministry. She said that relying on God is crucial in order to overcome these challenges.

“You have to come to the realization that you’re a pastor because of the people. When you break down to the lowest point, ask God for His strength to know how to tolerate people; knowing how to deal and speak to them. You need to always ask for the strength of God else you will fail because you’re human,” she said.



She further revealed that her album is in the works and it’s being produced by Kaywa.



