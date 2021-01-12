I sometimes get scared of divorce – Nana Ama Mcbrown admits

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown with husband, Maxwell Mensah

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Nana Ama Mcbrown has outlined her fears relating to issues of divorce.

In an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Angel FM on January 12, 2021, monitored by GhanaWeb, the actress revealed how she dreads the word ‘divorce’.



In recent times, news headlines have contained an alarming rate of failed marriages of some celebrities in Ghana.



The likes of Chris Attoh, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Obaapa Christy, Gifty Adorye, Afia Schwarzenegger, Funny Face, Agya Koo among others have all walked the path of divorce.



But reacting to this, the McBrown’s Kitchen host said:



“I’m human and I sometimes get scared. I have Ghanaians at heart in everything I do so I try to order my steps cautiously. Divorce is something I really get scared of,” she said.

Earlier in August 2017, Counsellor George Lutterodt predicted the collapse of the marriage of the Ghanaian actress.



He said Mcbrown’s marriage lacks a biblical foundation adding that her husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah lacks authority in the family.



To him, Maxwell lacks what it takes to manage and control the Ghanaian actress adding that Nana Ama Mcbrown is the one in charge.



Nana Ama McBrown has been married to her husband, Maxwell Mawuli Mensah for the past five years.



The host of “United Showbiz” has always praised her husband for being a solid rock behind her; her husband on the other hand has adored by many Ghanaians for his soft-spoken and calm composure.

The two have a beautiful daughter, named Maxin Mawusi Mensah, who was born two years ago.



Watch Mcbrown’s interview with Okyeame Quophi below



