I sometimes submit my works for awards but they ignore it - Jupitar discloses

Dancehall musician, Jupitar

Dancehall musician, Jupitar, has said that certain award schemes disregard him when he submits his tracks for consideration, noting that this has been going on for years.

Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Talkertainment, the artiste mentioned that no matter what he does to promote himself, some people have ulterior motives to disparage his creations.



“In our award schemes, sometimes I submit my work and they ignore it. Where I am coming from is not last year or two years ago. There is a root to it where it started ten years ago, and you know you are doing a good job, but there are a couple of people who have made up their mind that irrespective of how good you are, irrespective of how excellent you are, or whatever you are doing.



“No matter how good you play, or do, or how excellent your teamwork is, they are going to sideline you, and this sidelining thing is one of the major factors that is bringing down our music industry,” he said.



Additionally, he stated that there are a lot of artistes who could come out and speak for themselves, while noting that he was going to speak up from now on against those who obstruct his work.



“There are a lot of artistes who can come out and say what I am saying now or advocate for what I am doing now. Honestly speaking, I think it's time, and I am going to go and be a notorious advocate until this type of thing changes, and when it changes, it's going to be best for all of us, the artistes, you know.

“It's time that we upgrade our game and become a very successful industry in Africa and around the globe,” he said.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







