I spent $2million on my previous album with less profits - Davido as he learns from mistakes

DAVIDO BROWN3.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Davido, has gotten social media users chattering following a recent revelation made about his last studio album, 'A Better Time'.

During a recent chat with American media personality, Old Man Ebro, the 30BG boss recounted how he spent so much money on a lot of unnecessary things.

According to Davido, some of the expenses for the last project included the clearing of songs, shooting music videos, and some international features on the project.

He established that he pegged a total of $2m (over N930 million) on the project.

The singer, however, noted that he has learned better with his current project and has managed to achieve more with less spending.

According to Davido, he has only spent about $300k (over N139 million) on the Timeless album and he has made a lot more profit than that.

Social media users react

juzyboymaido said: "Why did he have to sip when he said 2 million dollars."

hyke__ray said: "Too much talk David. Somethings are better unsaid ‍♂️."

bella_jeff111 said: "No be lie shaa the last album was nonsense true true but this new one try small but still nonsense."

sure_lah said: "Now can we all agree the album was nonsense? Minus the Tiwa and Nikki Minaj tracks."

twinfactor34 said: "Some of the feature on a Better Time did not click for me it is the kind of album that was basically there. This time around is a big change not too many foreign features most of the features were home based some of the songs clicked well. That’s my humble opinion."

