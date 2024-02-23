I spent almost GH¢700K on ‘Mr. President’ movie – LilWin

LilWin discloses the amount of money he invested in his 'Mr. President' movie

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, well known as LilWin, has disclosed that he invested close to GH¢700,000 in his movie series, 'Mr. President'.

He stated that the high cost involved was not because of the film stars who were featured in the movie, but rather the vehicles and houses he used.



“I invested almost GH¢700,000 into the production of ‘Mr. President’ movie. The movie stars didn’t cost us a lot but the props did. In a day, I could pay GH¢1,500 for Land Cruiser vehicles, GH¢2,000 for motorbikes and GH¢5,000 for the house,” he said in a video GhanaWeb sighted on Instagram.



Further speaking, LilWin noted that he is not obsessed with the profit he would make from a movie. However, he is optimistic about reaping the financial gains in the future.



“I am not concerned about making profits because if I don’t get the desired revenue now, I may get it in future," he said. "My interest is in the impact of the movie and the legacy it leaves behind. Most of the local movies shown on TV are old so I want to produce new ones.”

When LilWin was asked about his budget for his upcoming project titled 'A Country Called Ghana', he retorted, “With the ‘A Country Called Ghana’ project, I cannot tell the cost involved until I am done. I can assure you that it will be one of the best series I have produced.”



