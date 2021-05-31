I spent on my man, loved him but he didn’t love me back – Ella Diamond on Date Rush

Date Rush contestant Ella Diamond

According to Ella Diamond, spending her money on men gives her immense satisfaction. But it still wasn’t enough for her boyfriend to love her back.

The 20-year-old model and student came on the Date Rush show to find a replacement for her ‘ungrateful’ boyfriend.



Her ex-boyfriend did not love her as much as she loved him, so she had to end the relationship.



She said, “I was dating this guy, and I was really in love with him. And it seemed he didn’t love me back. And one thing I have realized in life is that you can’t force someone to love you the way you love them. So I decided to have a break.”

When asked what she thinks about spending and saving in a relation, Ella said she loved to spend on men.



She said, “That is my job. I like to spend on guys. Rich aunty.”



